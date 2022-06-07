Mount Huangshan in E China, World Cultural and Natural Heritage

Photo taken on March 10, 2021 shows the scenery of Mount Huangshan.

Located in east China's Anhui Province, Mount Huangshan, also known as the Yellow Mountain, is renowned for its magnificent natural scenery including massive granitic boulders and ancient pine trees which are often further enhanced by cloud and mist effects. The property features numerous imposing peaks, many of which exceed an altitude of 1,000 meters, with the highest, the famous Lianhua Peak (Lotus Peak), reaching up to 1,864 meters.

Huangshan is also famous for its ancient paths, bridges and pavilions, as well as carvings and inscriptions on the mountain. It has inspired numerous pieces of literature, and originated the influential Shanshui ("Mountain and Water") school of landscape painting.

With its natural and cultural values well interconnected, Mount Huangshan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage List in 1990.

A master plan for Mount Huangshan is currently under implementation, objectives of which are to balance conservation of the property with tourism promotion and to preserve effectively the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage value of the mountain. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

