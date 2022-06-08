View of Guanshan Mountain in NW China
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows the view of a forest farm of Guanshan Mountain in Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Cattles graze on grassland at a forest farm of Guanshan Mountain in Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows the view of Guanshan Mountain in Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Horses graze on grassland at a forest farm of Guanshan Mountain in Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows the view of a forest farm of Guanshan Mountain in Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Cattles rest on grassland at a forest farm of Guanshan Mountain in Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
