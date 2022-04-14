Farmers return home for spring farming by chartered buses in NE China's Jilin
A staff member disinfects the luggage of a farmer returning home for spring farming at a highway exit in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 12, 2022. Northeast China's Jilin Province, a major grain producer now fighting a COVID-19 outbreak, is issuing travel passes for farmers and sending them to farmland in chartered buses. By Sunday evening, around 100,000 farmers had reached their destinations. (Xinhua)
Farmers returning home for spring farming line up to board a chartered bus at a highway exit in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 12, 2022. Northeast China's Jilin Province, a major grain producer now fighting a COVID-19 outbreak, is issuing travel passes for farmers and sending them to farmland in chartered buses. By Sunday evening, around 100,000 farmers had reached their destinations. (Xinhua)
Farmers returning home for spring farming line up to board the chartered buses at a highway exit in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 12, 2022. Northeast China's Jilin Province, a major grain producer now fighting a COVID-19 outbreak, is issuing travel passes for farmers and sending them to farmland in chartered buses. By Sunday evening, around 100,000 farmers had reached their destinations. (Xinhua)
Farmers returning home for spring farming board a chartered bus at a highway exit in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 12, 2022. Northeast China's Jilin Province, a major grain producer now fighting a COVID-19 outbreak, is issuing travel passes for farmers and sending them to farmland in chartered buses. By Sunday evening, around 100,000 farmers had reached their destinations. (Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows farmers returning home for spring farming line up to have their health codes checked before boarding buses at a highway exit in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Northeast China's Jilin Province, a major grain producer now fighting a COVID-19 outbreak, is issuing travel passes for farmers and sending them to farmland in chartered buses. By Sunday evening, around 100,000 farmers had reached their destinations. (Xinhua)
Staff members distribute anti-COVID-19 supplies to farmers returning home for spring farming at a highway exit in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 12, 2022. Northeast China's Jilin Province, a major grain producer now fighting a COVID-19 outbreak, is issuing travel passes for farmers and sending them to farmland in chartered buses. By Sunday evening, around 100,000 farmers had reached their destinations. (Xinhua)
Photos
