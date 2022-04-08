Home>>
Over 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's Jilin discharged from hospital
(Xinhua) 09:33, April 08, 2022
CHANGCHUN, April 7 (Xinhua) -- By the end of Wednesday, a total of 17,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been discharged from hospital in northeast China's Jilin Province, local health authorities said on Thursday.
A total of 6,937 asymptomatic cases had also been released from medical observation.
To date, over 17,000 local medical workers, along with 3,157 medics from other provincial-level regions and military medical teams, have supported Jilin's battle against its latest outbreak. The province is among the hardest-hit in China amid the latest virus resurgence.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wastewater data show COVID-19 may rise again in U.S.: report
- Shanghai vows to ensure daily supplies amid COVID-19 resurgence
- China's time-honored trade fair to go online amid COVID-19
- Over 12.8 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19
- Omicron subvariant makes up nearly three quarters of new COVID-19 infections in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.