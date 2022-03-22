Factbox: What you need to know about Jilin's COVID-19 fight

CHANGCHUN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province, hit hard by a COVID-19 resurgence, is making every effort to rein in the virus. Here is what you need to know about the epidemic control efforts in the province.

-- Jilin Province reported 1,902 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 563 asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

-- The current epidemic prevention and control situation in Jilin is still severe and complicated, with the cities of Changchun and Jilin accounting for the vast majority of newly infected patients in the province, said Zhang Li, deputy director of the commission.

-- The main culprit behind the ongoing wave of COVID-19 infections in Jilin is the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, which is more contagious and harder to detect.

-- More than 98 percent of COVID-19 cases in the recent resurgence of infections in Jilin have mild symptoms. As of Monday afternoon, over 100 COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital.

-- Jilin boasts more than 20 designated COVID-19 medical institutions and around 10 makeshift hospitals. The province had put over 800 quarantine sites into use by Sunday afternoon.

-- As of Monday morning, Jilin had distributed over 40 million COVID-19 antigen testing reagents to citizens, including students and enterprise employees, to accelerate massive epidemiological screening.

The province is promoting a virus detection model combining citywide nucleic acid testing with self-test antigen kits. This is conducive to identifying people in the acute infection period in time, controlling the infection source and taking quarantine measures as soon as possible, said Tong Xueying, director of the clinical laboratory center in Jilin.

-- As of March 19, around 2,500 medical workers and anti-epidemic personnel from nine provincial-level regions had rushed to Jilin to help fight the virus on the front lines.

-- The province announced a temporary suspension of inter-provincial and inter-city travel starting from March 14.

-- Jilin has launched over 10 hotlines to offer psychological counseling for its residents.

