Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming donates 10,000 hazmat suits to Jilin Province

(People's Daily App) 13:52, March 22, 2022

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming donates 10,000 hazmat suits to his home province of Jilin and wishes all the people unite as one to overcome difficulties.

(Video produced by Gao Shidi)

