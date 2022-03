We Are China

Temporary quarantine facilities under construction in Jilin

Xinhua) 08:38, March 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 20, 2022 shows temporary quarantine facilities under construction in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

