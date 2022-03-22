China encourages differentiated funeral services amid COVID-19 outbreak

Xinhua) 08:17, March 22, 2022

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Civil Affairs has urged policy adjustments and differentiated epidemic prevention measures in advance of this year's Tomb-sweeping Day, which falls on April 5, due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

The civil affairs departments and agencies offering funeral services around the country should step up efforts to curb infection clusters and the large-scale resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with reasonable demand for tomb-sweeping satisfied, the ministry said at a meeting held on Monday.

Green awareness, safety and morality in conducting tomb-sweeping activities have been highlighted this year, according to the ministry. Graveyards, especially those with high potential to catch fire, have been cautioned about the management of fire control work.

Various low-carbon means of paying tribute to deceased relatives, such as online activities and flower presentations, have also been suggested, according to the meeting.

China's Tomb-sweeping Day, also called Qingming Festival, is a day for Chinese people to visit the graves and tombs of their ancestors and deceased loved ones. Fake paper money and other possessions made of paper are usually burned as people pay tribute, which can result in fires.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,947 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)