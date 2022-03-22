Black adults hospitalized at higher rates than Whites in U.S. during Omicron wave: NYT

Xinhua) 08:18, March 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Black adults were hospitalized at a much higher rate than White adults in the six weeks after Omicron became the predominant COVID-19 variant in the United States, the New York Times reported recently.

Citing a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report said Black adults were hospitalized at nearly four times the rate of White adults during the Omicron wave.

According to the report, when COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Black Americans were far less likely than White Americans to get vaccinated.

The causes of the high hospitalization rate among Black adults also include such factors as underlying medical conditions or poor access to health care, it added.

