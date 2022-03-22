Chinese mainland reports 2,281 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:51, March 22, 2022

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 2,281 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Tuesday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,902 were reported in Jilin, 110 in Fujian, 67 in Liaoning, 43 in Heilongjiang, 31 in Shanghai, 25 each in Shandong and Guangdong, 14 in Jiangxi and 11 in Hebei.

For other provincial-level regions, Tianjin and Hunan each reported eight cases, Henan and Shaanxi each reported seven, Beijing reported six, Gansu reported five, Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported three, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang and Chongqing each reported two.

A total of 57 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission. No new suspected cases were reported.

Monday also saw the reporting of 2,432 asymptomatic cases, including 2,313 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 134,564 on Monday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 23,138, of whom 42 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

