167,000 children in U.S. lose caregiver to COVID-19: study

Xinhua) 08:20, March 22, 2022

NEW YORK, March 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 167,000 children in the United States have lost a caregiver to COVID-19, U.S. News &World Report said recently.

Citing a study released by the COVID Collaborative in December 2021, the report published on Saturday said "more than 72,000 of these children lost a parent, while over 67,000 lost a grandparent and more than 13,000 children lost their only caretaker" to the virus.

"Health experts warned bereavement can have long-term consequences on a child," the report added.

The United States has so far reported more than 79 million COVID-19 infections and over 971,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

