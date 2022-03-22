Epidemic prevention and control workers in Harbin on front line

A medical worker collects samples for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A community worker (L) guides a citizen to receive COVID-19 test at a testing site in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member stands guard at the entrance of Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A volunteer stands guard at an entrance of a toll station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 14, 2022. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, epidemic prevention and control workers in Harbin are on the front line, preventing the spread of the epidemic and protecting the health of citizens. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member checks a driver at an underground parking lot of Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members check people entering the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A medical worker works at a mobile laboratory at a sports center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A medical worker works at a mobile laboratory at a sports center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

