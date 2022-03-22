China's Shenzhen resumes normal work, production from Monday

Xinhua) 08:02, March 22, 2022

A man carrying a computer returns to work in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 21, 2022. Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen have resumed normal work and production from Monday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides. The city has also resumed bus and subway services from Monday. (Photo by Zhou Hongsheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows vehicles running on a road during the evening rush hour in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen have resumed normal work and production from Monday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides. The city has also resumed bus and subway services from Monday. (Photo by Liu Yujie/Xinhua)

Citizens are on their way to work at an industrial park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 21, 2022. Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen have resumed normal work and production from Monday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides. The city has also resumed bus and subway services from Monday. (Photo by Li Weiwen/Xinhua)

People are on their way to work in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 21, 2022. Government offices, enterprises, and businesses in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen have resumed normal work and production from Monday as the latest COVID-19 resurgence subsides. The city has also resumed bus and subway services from Monday. (Photo by Zhou Hongsheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)