Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:20, March 22, 2022
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 4.03 million on Monday, with the total number exceeding 3.23 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
