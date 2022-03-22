Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

March 22, 2022

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 4.03 million on Monday, with the total number exceeding 3.23 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.

