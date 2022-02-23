We Are China

Farmers busy working at paddy field in Assam, India

Xinhua) 14:00, February 23, 2022

Women remove weeds from a paddy field in Mayong village, Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Feb. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Women plant rice saplings at a paddy field in Mayong village, Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Feb. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer sprays fertilizer at a paddy field in Mayong village, Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Feb. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Farmers uproot rice seedlings at a paddy field in Mayong village, Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Feb. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A farmer uproots rice seedlings at a paddy field in Mayong village, Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Feb. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

