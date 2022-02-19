Farmers work at wheat field in E China's Liaocheng
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows farmers working at a wheat field in Shenxian County, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Farmers work at a wheat field in Shenxian County, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Agricultural technician Li Zhe (L) teaches farmers about wheat seedling knowledge in Shenxian County, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Farmers work at a wheat field in Shenxian County, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Agricultural technician Bi Yancun (2nd, L) teaches farmers about wheat seedling knowledge in Liulin Township of Juye County, Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
