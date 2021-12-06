Guangxi promotes kumquat planting business to increase income of local farmers

Xinhua) 09:20, December 06, 2021

Judges evaluate candidates at a "Kumquats King" contest in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. Over the last few years, local authorities have promoted the kumquat planting business, which has become a pillar industry in increasing the income of local farmers. A total of 207,200 mu (about 13,813 hectares) of kumquat trees planted in 12 townships of the county this year are expected to yield 195,000 tons of kumquats. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

