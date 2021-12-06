Home>>
Guangxi promotes kumquat planting business to increase income of local farmers
(Xinhua) 09:20, December 06, 2021
Judges evaluate candidates at a "Kumquats King" contest in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. Over the last few years, local authorities have promoted the kumquat planting business, which has become a pillar industry in increasing the income of local farmers. A total of 207,200 mu (about 13,813 hectares) of kumquat trees planted in 12 townships of the county this year are expected to yield 195,000 tons of kumquats. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.