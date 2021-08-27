Home>>
Farmer's daily life in India's northeastern state of Assam
(Xinhua) 09:44, August 27, 2021
Women remove weeds from a paddy field in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Aug. 26, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
