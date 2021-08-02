Home>>
Delhi Zoo reopens to public in India
(Xinhua) 15:58, August 02, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2021 shows a Royal Bengal tiger at the Delhi Zoo in India. The Delhi Zoo reopened to the public and provided online ticket booking service to visitors. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)
