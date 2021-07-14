Indian PM wishes good luck to Olympians

NEW DELHI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with as many as 15 sportspersons who are a part of the country's Olympic contingent and wished them good luck.

They are from different sports, including archery, shooting, javelin throw, athletics, boxing, tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

India's 227-member contingent is said to be the biggest ever for an Olympics, including 126 athletes from as many as 18 sports, which is also the highest ever for India.

For the first time, a woman fencer, Bhavani Devi, has qualified for the Olympics.

The Indian contingent leaves for Tokyo later this week.

Team India includes P.V. Sindhu, who won a badminton silver in the Rio Olympics. Other medal hopefuls include javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, woman pugilist Mary Kom, and male boxer Vikas Krishan.

