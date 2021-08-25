Home>>
Farmers in central China's Henan busy harvesting gorgon fruit
(People's Daily Online) 14:42, August 25, 2021
|Photo taken on Aug. 22, shows a farmer harvesting a Chinese herb called gorgon fruit in Guangshan county, central China's Henan province. (Photo/Xie Wanbo)
Farmers from an agricultural cooperative in Guangshan county, central China's Henan province who cultivate a total of more than 470 mu (31 hectares) of gorgon fruit have recently reaped a bumper harvest. It is estimated that the economic returns per mu will have exceeded 5,000 yuan ($772). Meanwhile, the per capita income for over 40 farmers in the cooperative rose by an annual average of about 26,000 yuan.
