Farmers plant rice seedlings in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 10:06, June 12, 2021

Farmers work in a paddy field at a village in Anantnag, about 65 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

