People prepare for Raksha Bandhan festival in India's Punjab

Xinhua) 15:58, August 22, 2021

A woman shops for rakhis, or sacred threads, in a market ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival in Amritsar district of India's northern state Punjab, Aug. 21, 2021. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year by the tying of a thread on the wrist of a brother by his sister as a mark of bond and ritual protection. (Str/Xinhua)

