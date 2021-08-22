Home>>
People prepare for Raksha Bandhan festival in India's Punjab
(Xinhua) 15:58, August 22, 2021
A woman shops for rakhis, or sacred threads, in a market ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival in Amritsar district of India's northern state Punjab, Aug. 21, 2021. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year by the tying of a thread on the wrist of a brother by his sister as a mark of bond and ritual protection. (Str/Xinhua)
