We Are China

Farmers reap corn crops in NW China

Xinhua) 16:27, September 03, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows farmers operating harvesters to reap corn crops in the field of Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)