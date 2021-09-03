Home>>
Farmers reap corn crops in NW China
(Xinhua) 16:27, September 03, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows farmers operating harvesters to reap corn crops in the field of Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
