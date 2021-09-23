Chinese Farmers’ Singing Concert kicks off in E China's Anhui

Photo shows a snapshot from this year’s eighth Chinese Farmers’ Singing Concert. (People’s Daily Online/Tao Tao)

The eighth Chinese Farmers’ Singing Concert, which is one of the activities being held during this year’s Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival, a nationwide festival held specifically for the country's farmers, kicked off on Sept. 23 in the Xiaogang village of Fengyang county, east China's Anhui province.

The eighth Chinese Farmers’ Singing Concert was designated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs as a key activity organized for the annual Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival.

With the main venue for the Chinese Farmers’ Singing Concert located in a stadium at Anhui's Chuzhou Polytechnic, the get-together’s four side events for the occasion are respectively being held at venues situated in the Xiaogang village of Fengyang county, as well as in Quanjiao county, Laian county and Nanqiao district in Chuzhou city.

The activity held in Xiaogang village vividly displays the earth-shaking changes taking place in rural areas in recent decades, the achievements accomplished thanks to China's rural reforms, as well as the rural culture and landscape of village life.

It has been reported that Xiaogang village is not only the birthplace for China's rural reforms, but also the epitome of new changes characterizing China's rural areas. To date, the per capita disposable income and collective income of the village reached 27,600 yuan ($4,266) and 11.6 million yuan, respectively.

