Farmers prepare for winter planting season in south China

Xinhua) 09:43, November 24, 2021

Farmers sow seeds in the field during the winter planting season at Diyou Village of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

