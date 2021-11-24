Home>>
Farmers prepare for winter planting season in south China
(Xinhua) 09:43, November 24, 2021
Farmers sow seeds in the field during the winter planting season at Diyou Village of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
