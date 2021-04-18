People work in modern vegetable industrial park in Kashgar, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:40, April 18, 2021

A worker waters chilli pepper seedlings inside the breeding center of a modern vegetable industrial park in Shule County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on April 17, 2021. The modern vegetable industrial park, built with assistance from east China's Shandong Province, covers a combined area of 4,711 mu (about 314 hectares) with a planned total investment of 1.06 billion yuan (about 162.6 million U.S. dollars). The first-phase project, which comprises 70,000-square meter smart greenhouses, a 4,000-square meter breeding center and 200 daylight greenhouses, is already in operation. When fully completed, the park is expected to annually yield 1.5 million tons of fresh vegetables, 1 million tons of which will be processed inside the park, along with 3,000 stable job opportunities. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

