China sanctions Icelandic individual over Xinjiang
Chinese Embassy in Iceland. /Official website
The Chinese embassy in Iceland on Friday announced sanctions against an Icelandic individual for spreading lies and disinformation on so-called human rights issues in China's Xinjiang without naming the person.
"Based on nothing but lies and disinformation, Iceland follows EU's unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang," the embassy said in a statement.
"China has decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on one individual on the Icelandic side who seriously harms China's sovereignty and interests by maliciously spreading lies and disinformation."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has summoned Icelandic Ambassador to China to lodge solemn representations, expressing firm opposition and strong condemnation, according to the statement.
"We demand that Iceland should truly respect China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues," said the statement.
Photos
Related Stories
- US news outlet: Uyghur American Association a US-funded group aiming to "escalate hostilities with China"
- West vilifying China’s Xinjiang governance may eventually backfire
- Beijing goes all out to improve education in Xinjiang
- Western-backed Xinjiang database projects debunked
- BCI removes statement on Xinjiang cotton from its website
- Attempts of anti-China forces to damage Xinjiang doomed to fail: spokesperson
- Xinjiang court accepts lawsuit against Adrian Zenz
- Xinjiang launches its first tourist train in 2021
- China urges investigation into Xinjiang coal mine accident
- Xinjiang migrant workers debunk "forced labor" claims with personal experiences
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.