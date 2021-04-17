China sanctions Icelandic individual over Xinjiang

CGTN) 10:08, April 17, 2021

Chinese Embassy in Iceland. /Official website

The Chinese embassy in Iceland on Friday announced sanctions against an Icelandic individual for spreading lies and disinformation on so-called human rights issues in China's Xinjiang without naming the person.

"Based on nothing but lies and disinformation, Iceland follows EU's unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang," the embassy said in a statement.

"China has decided to impose reciprocal sanctions on one individual on the Icelandic side who seriously harms China's sovereignty and interests by maliciously spreading lies and disinformation."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has summoned Icelandic Ambassador to China to lodge solemn representations, expressing firm opposition and strong condemnation, according to the statement.

"We demand that Iceland should truly respect China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues," said the statement.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)