Highlights of CBA 50th round

Xinhua) 16:16, March 30, 2021

Ren Junwei (L) of Shanxi Loongs goes to the basket past Zong Zan of Shanghai Sharks during the 50th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

