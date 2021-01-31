Fujian beats Tianjin to end 8-game CBA losing streak

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian Sturgeons ended their eight-game losing streak after handing the Tianjin Pioneers a 122-111 defeat in the CBA here on Saturday.

Tianjin took the upper hand from the start as the team pocketed nine three-pointers in the first quarter.

Tianjin staged a 11-0 run to keep their lead in the second half, Fujian, however, bounced back, thanks to Trae Golden and Huang Yichao's stable performances, narrowing the gap to two points before the end of the third quarter.

With a 12-2 spurt, Fujian overtook the lead and widened the lead to double digits. Despite Shi Deshuai's best efforts, Tianjin was unable to turn the tide.

Trae Golden scored a game-high 35 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Fujian. Hu Longmao added 14 points, while Andrew Nicolson pocketed 14 points and four rebounds.