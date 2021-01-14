Tianjin snapped their four-game losing streak in CBA

Arnett Moultrie (L) of Nanjing Monkey Kings competes during the 29th round match between Tianjin Pioneers and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Tianjin Pioneers ended their four-game losing streak after edging the Nanjing Monkey Kings 106-94 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Wednesday.

D'Montre Edwards contributed a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds for Tianjin, with Shi Deshuai adding 22 points, and He Siyu scored 14 points.

Arnett Moultrie of Nanjing scored a game-high 35 points, but he could hardly help his team take the win.

Nanjing head coach Memi Becirovic believed they lost the game because the young players are lack of experience.

Tianjin showed stability at the defensive end to establish a eight-point lead into the second quarter while Nanjing strengthened their offense and hit back at the end of the third quarter with 79-74.

Edwards scored 18 points in the final quarter helping Tianjin turn the tables and held the lead until the end.

"I'm proud of my players' performance today," Tianjin's coach Liu Tie said after the game.