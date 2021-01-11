Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Highlights of CBA 28th round matches

(Xinhua)    09:06, January 11, 2021

Tao Hanlin (L) of Shandong Heroes breaks through during the 28th round match between Shandong Heroes and Shanxi Loongs at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


