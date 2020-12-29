Tang inspires Xinjiang past Beijing in CBA

Joseph Young (R) of Beijing Royal Fighter defends Zeng Lingxu of Xinjiang Flying Tigers during the 24th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Beijing Royal Fighters at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tang Caiyu hit a career-high nine 3-pointers to help the Xinjiang Flying Tigers rout the Beijing Royal Fighters 113-97 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Monday afternoon.

The inside pair of Zhou Qi and Donatas Motiejunas scored 15 points for Xinjiang, but Joseph Young's layup helped the Royal Fighters take an early lead.

Li Gen came off the bench to score 13 points for Beijing, but Xinjiang turned up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, using a 11-3 run to regain control and lead 56-50 at the half-time break.

Tang played a pivotal role in this match, making consecutive 3-pointers that pushed Xinjiang's lead to 70-53 in the third period.

Xinjiang was up 98-74 early in the fourth quarter following a driving layup by Zhou, and coach Adiljan benched his starters as his charges closed out the win.

Motiejunas and Zhou combined for 48 points and 21 rebounds for Xinjiang, while Young scored a game-high 33 points for the Royal Fighters.