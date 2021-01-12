Seven in double digit points as Xinjiang smashes Fujian in CBA

Zeng Lingxu (L) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers passes the ball during the 28th round match between Fujian Sturgeons and Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- With seven players scoring double-digit points, Xinjiang Flying Tigers routed Fujian Sturgeons 126-92 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Monday.

Xinjiang started the game with Qi Lin's 3-pointer. After Fujian made three consecutive 3-pointers, Tang Caiyu answered with a fast break layup, and Qi followed with a 3-pointer, guiding Xinjiang to a 30-20 lead after the first quarter.

Xinjiang staged a 12-0 run in the second quarter for a 25-point lead. With a high shooting percentage outside the three-point line, Xinjiang ended the first half 67-39.

Forward Andrew Nicholson managed to trim Fujian's deficit, but Qi managed two spectacular slam dunks down the stretch.

Trailed by 25 points in the last quarter, Fujian saw no chance to complete a comeback.

Qi Lin, who grabbed a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and two assists, said the Flying Tigers' tough defense was vital to their victory, but they had to control sloppy passes and turnovers.

"We knew this would be a difficult game for us, as Xinjiang is a tough team because of their height and mobility," said Nenad Vucinic, head coach of Fujian Sturgeons, adding that he was pleased with the players' fighting spirits despite losing the game.