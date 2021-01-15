Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Guangzhou beats Shanxi in CBA

(Xinhua)    09:19, January 15, 2021

Zhang Hanjun (L) of Shanxi Loongs vies with Chen Yingjun (C) of Guangzhou Loong Lions during the 30th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Guangzhou Loong Lions at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Guangzhou Loong Lions outscored the Shanxi Loongs 105-94 in the 30th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Thursday.

With 12 points from Dallas Moore and nine points from Zhu Mingzhen, Guangzhou took a 4-point lead when the first half ended, after breaking even with Shanxi 20-20 in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Guangzhou continued to enlarge the lead to 18 points, which played a vital role in sealing the victory. Shanxi fought hard to outscore Guangzhou 33-26 in the last quarter, but still failed to turn the table.

"Although our players performed well today in defending, which brought pressure for our opponents in attacking, I think it would be better if they could be more concentrated in the last quarter," said Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang.

Moore scored a team-high 34 points to lead Guangzhou to the victory, with a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists from his teammate Chen Yinjun.

Eric Moreland contributed 17 points and 21 rebounds to pace Shanxi, with Zhang Hanjun adding 10 points and 14 assists.


【1】【2】【3】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York