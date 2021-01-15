Guangzhou beats Shanxi in CBA

Zhang Hanjun (L) of Shanxi Loongs vies with Chen Yingjun (C) of Guangzhou Loong Lions during the 30th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Guangzhou Loong Lions at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Guangzhou Loong Lions outscored the Shanxi Loongs 105-94 in the 30th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Thursday.

With 12 points from Dallas Moore and nine points from Zhu Mingzhen, Guangzhou took a 4-point lead when the first half ended, after breaking even with Shanxi 20-20 in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Guangzhou continued to enlarge the lead to 18 points, which played a vital role in sealing the victory. Shanxi fought hard to outscore Guangzhou 33-26 in the last quarter, but still failed to turn the table.

"Although our players performed well today in defending, which brought pressure for our opponents in attacking, I think it would be better if they could be more concentrated in the last quarter," said Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang.

Moore scored a team-high 34 points to lead Guangzhou to the victory, with a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists from his teammate Chen Yinjun.

Eric Moreland contributed 17 points and 21 rebounds to pace Shanxi, with Zhang Hanjun adding 10 points and 14 assists.