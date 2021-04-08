CBA Roundup: Guangdong bags 10th straight win, Shenzhen defeats Zhejiang

09:31, April 08, 2021 By huaxia ( Xinhua

ZHUJI, China, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Guangdong Southern Tigers notched a 10-game winning streak after edging the Shanxi Loongs 94-89 in overtime in the CBA here on Wednesday, while the Shenzhen Aviators beat the Zhejiang Lions 103-96.

Powerhouse Guangdong was more balanced as Zhao Rui and Hu Mingxuan scored 17 and 16 points respectively. Eric Moreland of Shanxi posted a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Both teams could hardly find their rhythm to shoot from three-point range, as Shanxi only made four out of 26 attempts from the arc, shooting merely 15 percent throughout the game. Led by Hu, who kept attacking the rim with tough layups, Guangdong prevailed 40-35 at halftime.

While Guangdong was trapped into stagnation on the offensive end in the third quarter, Shanxi regrouped after they scored consecutive jump shots, establishing a nine-point lead going into the last quarter.

Zhao made two straight three-pointers to help Guangdong level the game 81-81 in overtime, where Hu stood out and contributed five points to turn the tables.

Another game saw Shen Zijie score a match-leading 26 points and take 13 rebounds, shooting 11 of 15, to help Shenzhen hold off Zhejiang. Zhao Yanhao of Zhejiang posted 24 points.

Shen was unstoppable in the paint in the early minutes as he racked up 16 points, guiding Shenzhen to lead the first quarter 37-18. Zhejiang kept cutting the deficit in the remainder of time, but was unable to gain an advantage.

Elsewhere, the Beijing Ducks claimed a 95-86 win over the Sichuan Blue Whales.

