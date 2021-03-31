In pics: CBA 50th round

Xinhua) 10:58, March 31, 2021

O.J. Mayo (2nd L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards shoots during the 50th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)