In pics: CBA 50th round
(Xinhua) 10:58, March 31, 2021
O.J. Mayo (2nd L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards shoots during the 50th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
