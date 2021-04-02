In pics: CBA 51st round matches

Xinhua) 14:20, April 02, 2021

Wang Zhelin (R) of Fujian Sturgeons shoots during the 51st round match between Beijing Ducks and Fujian Sturgeons at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

