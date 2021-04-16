CBA suspends seven players for violating anti-virus protocols

Xinhua) 13:31, April 16, 2021

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Seven players from three CBA clubs were hit with a one-game suspension on Thursday after breaking the league's epidemic prevention and control rules, meaning they cannot play the first round of the CBA playoffs.

The players involved are Ding Haoran and Liu Tianyi from the Jilin Northeast Tigers, the Shenzhen Aviators' Shen Zijie, and Fang Shuo, Liu Xiaoyu, Zhang Cairen and Zhou Yixiang from the Beijing Ducks.

In a statement, the CBA said these players had left their official hotel without the appropriate permission, thus violating the league's anti-virus regulations.

The CBA imposed a one-game suspension and a fine of 10,000 RMB (1,530 U.S. dollars) on the aforementioned players.

The CBA playoffs begin on Friday, with fifth to 12th placed teams contending for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The suspensions could have a big impact on Friday's clash between Shenzhen and Beijing. Shen Zijie played a big role in Shenzhen's paint attack this season, and Beijing have relied heavily on Fang Shuo and Liu Xiaoyu in their backcourt.

Ding Haoran and Liu Tianyi will miss out on their match against the Zhejiang Lions on Saturday.

