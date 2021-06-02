Farmers work in fields in Yushan Township, Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:07, June 02, 2021

A farmer drives a transplant truck in a field in Yushan Township, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 1, 2021. With the approaching of "Mangzhong", the ninth of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar which will fall on June 5 this year, farmers in Yushan Township have started to plant seedlings in the fields. The township, located at the converging of flows of Fuchun River, Qiantang River and Puyang River, has attracted lots of visitors every year with its paddy rice culture, which also promotes local development. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

