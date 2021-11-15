Farmers busy harvesting green oranges in Hainan

Xinhua) 10:20, November 15, 2021

Farmers are busy harvesting green oranges in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. The green orange plantation covers 26,000 mu (some 1,730 hectares) and is expected to yield 10 million catties of green oranges in 2021.(Xinhua/ Yang Guanyu)

