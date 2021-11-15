Home>>
Farmers busy harvesting green oranges in Hainan
(Xinhua) 10:20, November 15, 2021
Farmers are busy harvesting green oranges in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. The green orange plantation covers 26,000 mu (some 1,730 hectares) and is expected to yield 10 million catties of green oranges in 2021.(Xinhua/ Yang Guanyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.