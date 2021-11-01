Shared homestay business booms in Hainan

People's Daily Online) 14:44, November 01, 2021

Photo shows shared rural homestays in Baoting Autonomous County of Li and Miao in Hainan province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of CPC Baoting Autonomous County of Li and Miao Committee)

A total of 200 pilot shared homestays have been established in Hainan over the last four years, since the idea of developing sustainable, creative and experience-oriented agriculture characterized by a combination of farming activities and shared homestay business was put forward by the province in April 2017.

In 2020, shared homestays in Hainan received a total of 2.2 million tourists and realized total revenue of 850 million yuan, playing an active role in improving the quality and efficiency of agriculture, reducing poverty, and promoting rural vitalization.

