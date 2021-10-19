China busts major maritime oil smuggling case

Xinhua) 16:17, October 19, 2021

HAIKOU, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- A major refined oil smuggling case has been handed over to the procuratorate in south China's Hainan Province for prosecution.

It involved an oil tank and four fishing boats, said the China Coast Guard. A total of 21 suspects were detained and 4,730 tonnes of refined oil were seized on the spot.

Coast guards caught the vessel in waters off east Wenchang, Hainan. A prompt interrogation of suspects led to the seizure of fishing boats that have engaged in the illicit oil trade.

