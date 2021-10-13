Home>>
View of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park
(Xinhua) 09:38, October 13, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2021 shows the view of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province boasts one of the most concentrated, best preserved and largest contiguous tropical rainforests in China. The park covers nine cities and counties, with a total area of 4,400 square km, or about one-seventh of Hainan Island's land area. It is an important part of the world's tropical rainforest and a key area for biodiversity conservation in China. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
