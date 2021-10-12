China's national parks put 230,000 sq km under protection: Xi

October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- With a protected land area of 230,000 square kilometers, China's first batch of national parks is home to nearly 30 percent of the key terrestrial wildlife species found in the country, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

