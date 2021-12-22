Farmers recycle straw to increase income

Xinhua) 10:53, December 22, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2021 shows workers processing rice straw at a processing site in Xige Town, Fengnan district of Tangshan city, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, local farmers have been guided to recycle straw. Straw previously used as firewood can be put to other uses, such as weaving or papermaking, or to produce organic fertilizer. Being more economical with the use of straw for recycling not only protects the environment, but helps increase farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)