Highlights of FIS Ski World Cup in Chongli, Hebei
(Xinhua) 09:44, November 28, 2021
Russia's Sergey Ridzik (L), Canada's Brady Leman (C) and France's Bastien Midol compete during the men's ski cross final at the FIS Ski World Cup in Chongli, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
