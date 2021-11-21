Pic story: young man in Hebei conducts e-commerce business

Yin Mingchao arranges baskets at a warehouse in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 19, 2021. Yin once worked in Beijing as a construction worker after he graduated from college in 2009. The 35-year-old young man wanted to have his own business. Yin accidentally learned that pet product industry was developed well in his hometown Xingtai. He decided to return and start a new career here. Through long time study and try, the business of his online shop stepped into right track gradually. In 2019, Yin registered his own e-commerce brand and set up an e-commerce logistics base. His business also provided jobs to more than 50 people. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

