Ancient tomb found in north China construction site
(Xinhua) 16:56, November 18, 2021
SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- An ancient tomb believed to date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) was unearthed in north China's Hebei Province, according to the local cultural relic protection department Thursday.
The octagonal-shaped tomb is well preserved with delicate brick carvings. Two coffins are juxtaposed at the bottom, each with a skeleton inside.
Four well-preserved white glaze plates and a blue and white porcelain bowl were also unearthed, believed to belong to the mid-Ming dynasty along with the tomb.
The excavation area is located at a construction site in Qiuxian County. Experts said the discovery was conducive to the burial study in the area.
Photos
