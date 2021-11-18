Ancient tomb found in north China construction site

Xinhua) 16:56, November 18, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- An ancient tomb believed to date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) was unearthed in north China's Hebei Province, according to the local cultural relic protection department Thursday.

The octagonal-shaped tomb is well preserved with delicate brick carvings. Two coffins are juxtaposed at the bottom, each with a skeleton inside.

Four well-preserved white glaze plates and a blue and white porcelain bowl were also unearthed, believed to belong to the mid-Ming dynasty along with the tomb.

The excavation area is located at a construction site in Qiuxian County. Experts said the discovery was conducive to the burial study in the area.

