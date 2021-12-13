Workers overcome unfavorable factors to meet annual production targets in Jidong Oilfield

Xinhua) 08:32, December 13, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2021 shows the morning view of Jidong Oilfield in north China's Hebei Province. Since entering winter, workers at Jidong Oilfield have overcome the unfavorable factors of winter production and strengthened daily inspection to ensure the completion of annual production targets. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

